UK Weather Forecast: Drier tonight, but more rain tomorrow forecast tomorrow.

Tonight: Rain clearing from most parts tonight. Turning chilly, especially in rural parts and a few fog patches forming.

Monday: A bright, chilly start for many. Rain moving northwards across parts of England and Northern Ireland, heavy at times. Much of Scotland remaining dry with sunny spells.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Dry and fine Tuesday after the clearance of early rain, and patchy mist and fog. Further spells of rain arriving later Tuesday, early Wednesday, clearing to blustery showers later Wednesday.