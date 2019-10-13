William and Kate preparing for first official visit to Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to embark on a royal tour of Pakistan on Monday amid political tensions and security concerns in the region. It will be the royal couple’s first official visit to Pakistan and their “most complex” tour to date, according to Kensington Palace. Their trip – at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office – comes during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Kate and William met with guests at the Aga Khan centre Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Authorities in Delhi and Islamabad both claim the Himalayan region in full, but each controls a section of the territory – recognised internationally as “Indian-administered Kashmir” and “Pakistan-administered Kashmir”. Skirmishes between the two sides at the de-facto border have increased this year, causing troop and civilian casualties. William and Kate will visit Pakistan between October 14 and 18, with an itinerary which includes a range of occasions and locations. Details of their engagements will be released day by day due to “security considerations”, the couple’s communications secretary said. Their visit will span more than 1,000km of the country – including capital Islamabad, the city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the north and border regions to the west.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet villagers of Nansoq in northern Pakistan Credit: John Stillwell/PA