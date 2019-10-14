30% of drivers have seen road rage attack in past year, survey suggests

Nearly a third (30%) of motorists have witnessed physical abuse related to a driving incident in the past 12 months, a new survey suggests.

The RAC poll also indicates nearly half (49%) have seen verbal abuse dished out to another motorist this year, while 60% think road rage is more common than a decade ago.

Drivers who feel aggrieved “all too often” use hand gestures towards other motorists which lead to confrontations, the automotive services company said.

The proportion of motorists who say their biggest concern on the road is the aggressive behaviour of other drivers has doubled from 4% to 8% over the past 12 months.