Boris Johnson set for Brexit embarrassment regardless, writes Robert Peston

We should know on Wednesday night whether Boris Johnson has his Brexit deal proper, or whether he has an outline deal that will require a few more weeks of technical talks, or whether the gap is unbridgeable.

Why? Because Donald Tusk has made it clear there will be no serious negotiations at the EU council itself on Thursday and Friday, just a rubber stamping exercise.

But Johnson knows that if he wants an actual deal this week, he’ll have to sign up to something very like an Northern Ireland-only backstop, which would represent a massive eating of humble pie - not cake - for him.