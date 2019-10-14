England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria stopped twice after complaints of racist chanting

England captain Harry Kane, right, in conversation with the referee. Credit: PA

England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped on two occasions following complaints of racist chanting in the stands. The visiting coaching staff reported regular alleged monkey chants made towards England players during the first-half in Sofia. As part of the official protocol, if the game was halted for a third time, then it would be halted but the qualifier did last the full 90 minutes. Following the final whistle, the Football Association released a statement, it read: "The FA can confirm that England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. "This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved.

"As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football. "We will be asking UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency." Referee Ivan Bebek held discussions with England manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane before the first stoppage, which resulted in an announcement of the public address system. "Because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match. "Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues," was the message read out to the crowd. Despite this, the chanting continued towards England's black players, with defender Tyrone Mings being the recipient of alleged monkey chants when each time he touched the ball.

Fans dressed in black leave the stands following the second stoppage. Credit: AP