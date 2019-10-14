Tipton house collapses after water main bursts

A burst water main has caused damage in the West Midlands town of Tipton.

A home has partially collapsed after a burst water main caused widespread damage. Dramatic pictures from Park Lane West in Tipton, near Birmingham, showed external walls had given way completely. Other properties in the area suffered minor damage.

Repair crews are expected to be at the scene until Tuesday. Pete Aspley, wholesale service delivery director at South Staffs Water, said: “Due to the burst water main, around 20 properties on Park Lane West appear to have been damaged, one of them severely. “We have a team on site who are working with the emergency services and we are in contact with the people affected.

