Drop in N Ireland footfall figures blamed on ‘looming threat’ of no-deal Brexit

A 3.1% drop in consumer footfall figures has been blamed on the “looming threat” of a no-deal Brexit. Northern Ireland shopping centres saw a footfall decline of 5.5% while the high street saw a dip of 2.3%. The region was the worst performing in the UK, according to the latest figures released by Springboard which cover from August 25 to September 28.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, has blamed a drop in footfall figures on the uncertainty of how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. Credit: NIRC/PA)

Aodhan Connolly (right), director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said it should come as “no surprise” amid the uncertainty of how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. “September was another disappointing month for footfall in Northern Ireland with a further similar dip to that witnessed in August, very much reflective of what we have seen with consumer spending too over recent months,” he said. “The looming threat of a no deal disaster affecting consumer spending. It is no surprise that retail sales growth was in the red in the latest BRC figures. “Many consumers held off from non-essential purchases, or shopped around for the bigger discounts, while the new autumn clothing ranges suffered from the warmer September weather.

