Extinction Rebellion to ‘swarm’ City of London

Eco-activists Extinction Rebellion have vowed to “swarm” the City of London and cause “maximum disruption” to financial institutions like the Bank of England.

The group said it would try and close roads and stop public transport early on Monday morning, citing the banking sector’s “contribution to funding climate breakdown is driving us toward ecological collapse”.

Protesters are aiming to block multiple routes into the Square Mile to mark the second week of its “climate emergency” action.