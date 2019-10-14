Paul Gascoigne grabbed my face and kissed me, accuser tells sex assault trial

A woman who alleges Paul Gascoigne sexually assaulted her on a train by planting a sloppy, drunken kiss on her lips has tearfully told a jury how it was “completely out of the blue”.

When other passengers challenged him about his behaviour, said to have happened on a York to Newcastle train in August 2018, the former England footballer said he was trying to boost her confidence, jurors at Teesside Crown Court were told.

The ex-Newcastle United, Spurs, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton midfielder denies a single count of sexual assault.

Giving evidence behind a screen, the woman, who cannot be identified, said she noticed the man, whom she did not recognise, was being noisy and had food around his mouth. She spotted cans on the train floor.

Asked to describe his demeanour, the woman said: “He certainly seemed drunk, intoxicated.”

She told the jury she put her headphones on and attempted to ignore the noise coming from accused, saying: “Midway through the journey he asked me if I was a palm reader.

“I said no and tried to keep looking forward.”