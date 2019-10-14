Harry Dunn's family urge US suspect to do 'humane thing' and return to UK to 'face justice'

Harry Dunn's family urge the American woman suspected of causing his death to return to the UK and face justice. Credit: AP

The father of Harry Dunn has revealed he was by his son's side during his final moments, as the family plead with the US suspect in the case to return to the UK and do the "humane thing." The 19-year-old's parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, have flown to the US to put pressure on authorities, and call on Anne Sacoolas - the American motorist suspected of colliding with motorcyclist Mr Dunn - to return to the UK to face justice. Ms Sacoolas has been said to be covered by diplomatic immunity as the spouse of a US intelligence official, though that protection is now in dispute. Earlier on Monday, Harry's parents spoke on American breakfast TV about their campaign to get justice for their son, who died when his motorbike crashed with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Mr Dunn spoke about the moment he comforted his son at the crash site: "When I got there, the paramedics were just putting him on to the stretcher and pulling him out of the grass verge, I could see broken bones out of his arms, but he was talking. "I spoke to him, I said Harry 'it's your dad, they're going to fix you, be calm, let them help you'." The teenager's parents told a press conference in New York they felt let down by the decision to allow Ms Sacoolas to flee the country and return to America. The family said CCTV evidence in the moments leading up to the crash made it "a clear-cut case".

A tearful Ms Charles told reporters: "We just want to know that she is being brought back to the UK. "You know, that would be a huge step in the right direction. "It's the only right thing to do. "It's the only humane thing to do." They said their "grief is on hold" until Ms Sacoolas travels back to the UK and faces questioning by Northamptonshire Police. Ms Charles added: "All of our grief has gone on hold, it's coming out in other horrific ways, your legs feel like lead, you're in pain morning until night that no painkillers can take away. "You're not able to cry, because we can't understand this whole situation as to why she [Anne Sacoolas] would have left us without wanting to meet us back then."

Ms Charles said the family do not wish "ill-harm" on Ms Sacoolas and that she had written to the family expressing her “deepest sympathies and apologies”, but added that she needed to hear the apology from her "in her own words." "Just hearing it through a statement, we're seven weeks in now, it's a bit too much too little too late, I'm afraid," Ms Charles said. While Mr Dunn added: "There's just no way I can start grieving yet, as a family we can't start, we need this resolved. "Somewhere, somebody has made a decision to give this lady immunity.

Harry Dunn was killed when he was hit by a car in Northamptonshire. Credit: PA