In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry at State Opening of Parliament

The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace having delivered the Queen's Speech. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has put a crackdown on violent and foreign criminals at the centre of the first Queen’s Speech of his premiership in a bid to “restore confidence” in the justice system.

Filled with pomp and ceremony, the speech sets out the Government’s agenda and outlines its proposed policies.

It is the only regular time when the three parts which make up Parliament – the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons – come together.

Take a look at the pomp and pageantry in pictures.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery proceed past Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA
The ceremony has existed in its current form since 1852, when the Palace of Westminster was rebuilt after the 1834 fire. Credit: PA
The ceremonial event began with the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament, during which she was escorted by the Household Cavalry. Credit: Yui Mok/PA
A search dog patrols the Royal Gallery. Credit: PA
Members of the House of Lords arrive in the Chamber East Gallery. Credit: PA
The scene in the House of Lords ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA
The Regalia: the Sword of State, the Imperial State Crown and the Cap of Maintenance are conveyed to the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA
Members of the public watched the speech on screens near Canada Gate. Credit: PA
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. Credit: PA
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Central Lobby. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign’s Entrance. Credit: Hannah McKay/PA
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA
The speech included 26 Bills. Credit: Toby Melville/PA
Boris Johnson listens to the speech, along with other MPs. Credit: House of Commons/PA
Carrie Symonds and Stanley Johnson, the partner and father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also attended the speech. Credit: PA