UK Weather Forecast: Rain moving away from most areas but still some showers.

This Evening and Tonight: Heavy rain and thunderstorms across southeast England soon clearing. Rain moving away from most areas but still some showers, mainly affecting Northern Ireland and southwest Britain. Low cloud and patchy fog elsewhere, perhaps a touch of frost in the northwest.

Tuesday: Cloud and mist slow to clear from northern, eastern and central areas. Elsewhere, bright spells but scattered showers, the odd heavier one in the south. Rain into far west later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Spell of rain on Wednesday, clearing to showers later. Windy on Thursday and Friday with blustery showers, heavy in places with hail or thunder