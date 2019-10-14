Johnson under pressure from Brussels as Brexit deadline looms

Boris Johnson is coming under pressure to concede more ground to Brussels as hopes for an early breakthrough in the Brexit talks appeared to falter. UK and EU officials will resume talks in the Belgian capital on Monday with the prospects of an agreement in time for Britain to leave with a deal on October 31 in the balance. Time is rapidly running out if there is to be an agreement to put to EU leaders to sign off on at their two-day summit starting on Thursday. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said “technical-level” talks between officials over the weekend had proved “constructive”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said weekend talks had been ‘constructive’ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

But in a briefing to ambassadors of the remaining EU27 on Sunday in Brussels, he said that “a lot of work remains to be done”. Earlier Mr Johnson told senior ministers that while a “pathway” to a deal could still be seen, there was “still a significant amount of work to get there”. In a Cabinet conference call, he said that they still had to be prepared to leave on Halloween without a deal. The more downbeat mood was in contrast to the burst of optimism which followed Mr Johnson’s meeting last week with Irish premier Leo Varadkar on the Wirral. The sticking point remains the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop intended to guarantee there is no return of a hard border with the Republic. Mr Barnier was reported to have raised concern about the complexity of a British plan to keep Northern Ireland in the UK customs territory while avoiding the need for border controls.

Boris Johnson will face the Commons in a special Saturday sitting Credit: House of Commons/PA