Monday's newspaper front pages: Jacob Rees-Mogg climbdown, EU demands in Brexit talks and Priti Patel 'smirk gate'

Tory MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel make the front pages for differing reasons. Credit: Metro

Demands from Brussels and the Prime Minister’s allies are on Monday’s front pages. The Independent says the PM has been told he must move "further and faster" when it comes to achieving Brexit by October 31, with EU negotiators demanding more concessions from Mr Johnson to achieve a deal at this week’s summit, according to The Times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But The Daily Telegraph says the demands have generated "fury" from senior Brexiteers, a line that the i newspaper develops by saying Mr Johnson’s allies have signalled their "unhappiness with proposals on Northern Ireland and customs union".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Though senior Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has indicated he may "eat my words" as Cabinet might be willing to compromise to achieve a deal, Metro reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times takes a different tack, however, suggesting Mr Johnson’s hopes for a "swift" exit from the bloc have been dealt a blow as his "proposals baffle EU".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says the PM will use the Queen’s speech to push law and order on to the agenda, which the Daily Express characterises as a "Boris blitz on crooks".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail continues the theme by adding there will be a "crackdown on foreign criminals who sneak back to the UK" in the speech.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says Harry Dunn’s mother has asked the woman who fled to the US after his death to "meet me face to face".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun carries another report on the footballers’ wives spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, while the Daily Star says fitness figure Mr Motivator, real name Derrick Evans, wants his ashes fed to mourners at his funeral.