Hundreds line the streets for funeral of 'hero' officer Andrew Harper

Hundreds of mourners have turned out for the funeral of Andrew Harper. Credit: PA

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Pc Andrew Harper. Members of the public lined the procession route in Oxford, along with uniformed police officers. Pc Harper's coffin was draped in a navy flag with a police crest on the side and was carried into Christ Church Cathedral in St Aldates by six police officers in full uniform. The 28-year-old newlywed was killed on duty, as he responded to reports of a burglary on the outskirts of a Berkshire village.

Pc Andrew Harper who died while responding to reports of a burglary. Credit: Thames Valley Police/PA

He died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a van. His wife, Lissie Harper, will be reading a tribute to her husband during the service, as will Pc Harper's friend and colleague, Pc Jordan Johnstone. Around 800 people have turned out for the funeral of the "hero" officer, who had been married to his partner Lissie for just four weeks when he died. She described him as “the kindest, loveliest, most selfless” person.

Uniformed officers lined the processional route in Oxford. Credit: ITV Meridian

Craig O’Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, said Pc Harper was loved by his family, friends and colleagues. In a statement, Mr O’Leary said: “Pc Andrew Harper loved being a police officer. It is our sad duty today to pay our last respects to him and support his wife Lissie, his family and his friends at his funeral. “This has really hit us all hard and shocked everyone in the whole police service.” The funeral is private for family and friends, but the public can “pay their respects along the processional route”, Thames Valley Police said. The family has requested that no flowers are brought to the cathedral or to the procession.

The funeral cortege passes through the streets of Oxford. Credit: PA