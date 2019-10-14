- ITV Report
Chelsea FC lead praise as Petr Cech saves two penalties on ice hockey debut
Chelsea FC has led the praise after the Premier League club's former goalkeeper Petr Cech starred on his ice hockey debut.
The Czech goalie was named man of the match for Guildford Phoenix after saving two penalties.
It helped them secure a win against Swindon Wildcats 2 as the game went into overtime, following a 2-2 draw.
Cech saved Swindon's first attempt and they missed two of their next four attempts, as did the Phoenix who eventually won 3-2 in the shoot-out.
Chelsea FC tweeted: "Was it ever in doubt?!
"@PetrCech was named man of the match on his competitive ice hockey debut as the match went to a penalty shoot-out, and you know what happens next..."
While Match of the Day wrote: "Two penalty saves. Shoot-out win. Man of the match. Petr Cech had an ice hockey debut to remember."
Cech, who retired from football in the summer, became notable for wearing a head guard during his footballing career.
The goalkeeper suffered serious injuries when he collided with Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt in October 2006 and donned the protective headgear ever since.
The 37-year-old announced on Wednesday he would swapping the turf for the ice.
He made his debut for Guildford's second team, in the sport he had grown up playing in his native Czech Republic.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience," Cech said ahead of his debut.
"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.
"After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."
Cech was the most successful goalkeeper in Chelsea's history.
He moved to London rivals Arsenal in 2015, but returned to Stamford Bridge in a new technical and performance advisor role in June.