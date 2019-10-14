Chelsea FC lead praise as Petr Cech saves two penalties on ice hockey debut

Chelsea FC has led the praise after the Premier League club's former goalkeeper Petr Cech starred on his ice hockey debut.

The Czech goalie was named man of the match for Guildford Phoenix after saving two penalties.

It helped them secure a win against Swindon Wildcats 2 as the game went into overtime, following a 2-2 draw.

Cech saved Swindon's first attempt and they missed two of their next four attempts, as did the Phoenix who eventually won 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Chelsea FC tweeted: "Was it ever in doubt?!

"@PetrCech was named man of the match on his competitive ice hockey debut as the match went to a penalty shoot-out, and you know what happens next..."