Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party wins poll but loses control of senate

Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party has capitalised on its popular social spending policies to win a majority in the lower house of parliament and another four-year term in government, according to final election results. The party won almost 44% of votes, which translated into 235 seats in the 460-member Sejm, the same number it won in 2015. However, Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski had counted on claiming enough seats to amend the constitution.

Leader of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski Credit: STR/AP

Law and Justice also lost control of the 100-seat senate. Opposition parties won 51 seats and will be able to prevent the ruling party from rushing through laws without consulting them, as it often did in the last four years. Mr Kaczynski described support from voters as a clear go-ahead for the party to continue policies that have affected fundamental parts of Polish life, including a judicial overhaul the European Union condemned as a threat to the rule of law. The main opposition force, the Civic Coalition, a centrist alliance built around the Civic Platform party, once led by EU leader Donald Tusk, was running second with over 27% support and 134 seats in the lower house.

Katarzyna Lubnauer, centre, one of the leaders of the opposition Civic Coalition addresses supporters Credit: Darko Bandic/AP

Turnout was at a record high of almost 62%, a sign of how important voters considered Sunday’s election. Law and Justice, which has governed Poland since 2015, is popular for its social conservatism and generous social spending, including a programme that gives families a monthly stipend of 500 zlotys (£102) for each child. During the campaign, the party highlighted the social programmes and vowed to defend traditional Catholic values. Despite winning the right to keep governing, Law and Justice leaders were subdued. The election results left them short of the two-thirds Sejm majority needed to amend the constitution, which was a goal as they seek to reshape Poland into a state rooted in a conservative Roman Catholic worldview rejecting abortion and gay rights. The senate is less powerful than the lower house but can delay or amend legislation the Sejm has passed. Mr Kaczynski said there was “room for compromise and co-operation in the senate” after Law and Justice lost its majority there.

A cyclist rides past damaged electoral posters Credit: Czarek Sokolowski/AP