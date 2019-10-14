Flights cancelled and dozens injured as protests erupt at Barcelona airport as Spain convicts Catalan separatists

Flights have been cancelled and 53 people injured in violent clashes at Barcelona's airport after the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders. Riot police engaged in running battle with protesters outside Barcelona’s airport after Spain’s Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting the Catalonia region’s independence and sentenced nine to prison. Nine of those convicted were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison. Police fired foam bullets and used batons against thousands of protesters who converged on Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport after a pro-independence group put out the call. Protesters fought back by throwing objects, spraying fire extinguishers and breaking windows. Regional emergency service SEM said 53 people were treated for injuries at the airport. Spain’s airport operator, AENA, said at least 108 flights were cancelled.

Protesters outside the airport Credit: AP

Police also clashed with angry crowds late on Monday in central Barcelona. Nine of the 12 Catalan politicians and activists were found guilty of sedition and given prison sentences of nine to 13 years. Four were additionally convicted of misuse of public funds. The other three were fined for disobedience. The court barred all of them from holding public office. All 12 were acquitted on the more serious charge of rebellion, which implied the use of violence, brought by state prosecutors and lawyers for the far-right Spanish party Vox. Vox leader Santaigo Abascal criticised the verdict as too light.

Clashes with demonstrators Credit: AP