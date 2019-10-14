Queen's Speech sets out Boris Johnson's plan for post-Brexit Britain

The Queen has set out Boris Johnson's new legislative agenda. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's agenda of seizing Brexit opportunities, fighting crime and improving healthcare has been set out in his first Queen's Speech as prime minister. Law and order was centre stage in the Queen's Speech, with the prime minister's new legislative programme being viewed as a general election rallying cry. And the government's main target - taking the UK out of the EU as soon as possible - was another main talking point for the Queen during the state opening of Parliament. She opened the speech by telling the Palace of Westminster how her "government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31". She touched on several other matters of policy, however often reverted back to how Brexit presented opportunities in those areas.

But with no Commons majority it's questionable whether the government will be able to implement many of the 26 legislative proposals it has made. Policy proposals include plans to keep serious criminals in prison for longer, impose tougher sentences on foreign offenders who return to the UK and provide better protection for victims of domestic abuse. The Queen said: "New sentencing laws will see that the most serious offenders spend longer in custody to reflect better the severity of their crimes." Issues on immigration and the environment are also major elements of the programme, which had already been extensively trailed

Other measures include strengthening environmental protections, reforming adult social care and improving the NHS, and raising living standards through increasing the national living wage to £10.50 an hour. But Labour has labelled the proposals as "an uncosted wish list which the government has no intention and no means to deliver". Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said the Queen's Speech was "farcical" and claimed it is "nothing more than a pre-election party political broadcast". And there is a major question mark over whether MPs will pass the legislative programme, which will go to a vote after several days of debate.

Other measures in the speech include:

Environment Bill setting legally binding targets to reduce plastics, restore biodiversity, improve water quality and cut air pollution.

Immigration and Social Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill to end freedom of movement and introduce a points-based immigration system from 2021.

Sentencing Bill, which will change the automatic release point from halfway to two thirds for adult offenders serving sentences of four years or more for serious violence or sexual offences.

Railway reform with a white paper setting out proposals to overhaul the current system of franchising and creating a new commercial model.

Action on building standards in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire with the establishment of a new regulator with powers to impose criminal sanctions for breaches of building regulations.

NHS Health Investigations Bill will create a new independent body with legal powers to ensure patient safety.

Mental health reform to reduce the number of detentions under the Mental Health Act by ensuring more people get the treatment they need.

Domestic Abuse Bill, which fell as a result of Mr Johnson's unlawful suspension of Parliament last month.

"Helen's Law" bill, named after 22-year-old Helen McCourt who was murdered in 1988, to deny parole to murderers who withhold information about their victims.

Yeomen of the Guard during the ceremonial search of the Palace of Westminster in London, ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, hopes for a Brexit breakthrough have been kept alive after a suggestion from the Irish deputy premier that a deal could be struck as early as this week. UK and EU officials will continue talks in Brussels on Monday, with the prospects of an agreement in time for Britain to leave with a deal on October 31 in the balance. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said "technical-level" talks between officials over the weekend had proved "constructive". And Irish deputy premier Simon Coveney urged caution and said "we're not there yet" - but added that "a deal is possible".

Speaking on Monday morning in Luxembourg, Mr Coveney said: "On Brexit the less we say now the better. But we need to give time and space to Michel Barnier and his taskforce and the British negotiating team. "I think it's pretty clear what we're trying to do, but there are pretty detailed technical discussions now and I think we need to give the time and space for that to happen. "Hopefully we can make progress today on those."