Scientists develop robot inspectors for offshore wind farms

Scientists have developed fully autonomous robots which are able to inspect wind farms for damage.

Unlike many drones, these do not require a human operator and can assess the integrity of offshore wind turbines.

Those behind the devices believe they could help prevent technicians having to undergo the “dangerous and expensive” process of abseiling down turbines to carry out repairs.

Dr Mirko Kovac, director of the aerial robotics laboratory at Imperial College London, said: “Drones are currently used to visually inspect offshore wind turbines, but these inspections are remotely controlled by people on-site at the offshore location.

“Should an area of concern be found, technicians are required to carry out further inspection, maintenance or repair, often at great heights and therefore in high-risk environments.”