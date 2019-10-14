The drug death crisis Nicola Sturgeon must solve - and why Scottish Government needs to act now, writes Peter Smith

While Scotland’s First Minster is fighting Brexit and championing Scottish independence on the world stage, at home there has been the emergence of a drug death crisis.

Scotland now has the worst rate of drug deaths in the developed world. The number of people dying has just about doubled since Nicola Sturgeon became First Minister.

Significantly, the SNP have just backed the ‘decriminalisation’ of drugs at their conference - which they call the Portuguese model of decriminalisation - meaning drug users caught in possession of small amounts of drugs should not be treated as criminals.

The problem is that misuse is a ‘reserved’ matter, meaning it’s not in the Scottish Government’s power to deliver this policy; It lies with the UK Home Office and they’re clear that they are not about to decriminalise drug possession.

Drug users and front line drugs workers agree devolving drug legislation to Scotland could help save some lives.

But I’ve been investigating Scotland’s drug death crisis for the last two years and these groups are also in agreement the Scottish Government has not used the powers it already has, or quickly enough, and that inaction has cost lives.