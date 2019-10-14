Three generations of adoption: Couple share story to encourage other parents

A couple who have experienced adoption through three generations have shared their story in a bid to help other vulnerable children find a home. Even before newlyweds Bryan and Joy from Nottinghamshire adopted their two sons, they were no strangers to the adoption process. HGV driver Bryan, 44, was adopted through Barnardo’s at only six weeks old, while his father, Dave, 71, grew up in the charity’s children’s homes and was later fostered. Meanwhile, Joy’s father, Richard, 69, was also adopted as a baby.

Newlyweds Joy and Bryan, who have adopted two boys, pictured with Bryan’s father Dave (centre) Credit: Barnardo’s/PA

Now, the couple have shared their experience as new figures show there are twice as many children waiting to be adopted as there are families willing to adopt. Bryan and Joy, who married in September, said they decided to adopt after undergoing an unsuccessful course of IVF treatment several years ago. Joy, 44, said: “We had a choice between saving up thousands of pounds to try another stressful round of IVF, or give a child in care a loving home and a life they deserve. “The decision for us was simple, plus we had several positive adoption experiences in our families already, so we felt reassured it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for us to do.” After the couple were approved to adopt, they were quickly matched with a baby boy, Joy said.

Joy and Bryan are encouraging other families to adopt Credit: Barnardo’s/PA