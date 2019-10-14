Twice as many children waiting for adoption as there are adopters

More than twice as many children are waiting to be adopted as there are families willing to adopt, campaigners have warned.

Figures from the Adoption and Special Guardianship Leadership Board (ASGLB) show there are 4,140 youngsters across England where a decision has been made by authorities that they should be adopted.

In comparison, there are around 1,700 families who are approved to adopt and waiting to be matched with children.

There are 2,760 children where a placement order has been made for adoption but they have not yet been placed, the figures show.

The figures, published by the ASGLB this month, are totals across nine regions of England as at the end of December last year.

Older children, those with disabilities, those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds and sibling groups are more likely to struggle to find adoptive families.

One charity leader said that adopted children are among the most “complex and vulnerable” in society, and that adoption can have a transformative effect on their lives.