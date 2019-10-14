Why Nicola Sturgeon is playing a waiting game before revealing her 'indyref2' Plan B

On the day when the Queen’s speech is delivered in Westminster, it’s always difficult for Scotland’s first minister to be heard. She’s 500 miles away from London at her party’s conference in Aberdeen, calling this whole process a sham - accusing the Prime Minister of promising things he can’t deliver. That’s a familiar allegation levelled at Nicola Sturgeon herself. Her big messages at her SNP conference are about stopping Brexit and delivering Scottish independence. Neither of which is in her powers to deliver.

Nicola Sturgeon has been reluctant to reveal her back-up plan for another shot at Scottish independence.. Credit: PA

The First Minister intends to request a Section 30 Order by the end of the year - that’s the legislation she needs from the UK government to host ‘indyref2'. The UK government - no matter who is in Downing Street - is expected to say no, now is not the time. I spent the full seven minutes of my last interview with her asking what her Plan B is; she wouldn’t answer then and she wouldn’t answer today.

Jeremy Corbyn is the most likely PM preference for Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: PA

On stopping Brexit, she needs to convince other parties to unite behind a temporary Prime Minister of a Government of National Unity. She says it doesn’t matter who, but logic would say her preference would be Jeremy Corbyn. That’s because she believes him to be secretly sympathetic toward Scottish self-determination.