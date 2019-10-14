William and Kate begin tour as Pakistan bolsters security

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin their tour of Pakistan today as the country heightens security provisions for the couple’s five-day visit. It will be their first official visit to Pakistan and “most complex” tour to date, Kensington Palace said, due to political tensions and security concerns in the region. More than 1,000 Pakistani police officers will be deployed to secure the royal couple’s safety while they travel across the Islamic country, according to the Telegraph.

All details of their engagements will be released by the palace on the day due to security considerations. Their trip, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, comes during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir. Authorities in Delhi and Islamabad both claim the Himalayan region in full, but each controls a section of the territory, recognised internationally as “Indian-administered Kashmir” and “Pakistan-administered Kashmir”. Skirmishes between the two sides at the de-facto border have increased this year, causing troop and civilian casualties. Pakistan has seen a number of security incidents in recent months, including a bombing outside a shrine in central Lahore, as well as an attack by armed militants on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan.

The royal couple’s itinerary includes a range of occasions and locations Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire