William: In UK’s best interests for Pakistan to succeed

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to say it is in the “best interests” of the UK for Pakistan to succeed as he and his wife begin their tour of the country.

William and Kate arrived on Monday evening to embark on their five-day visit, where a large security presence has been drafted in to secure their safety.

At an evening reception on Tuesday, the couple’s first full day of engagements, the duke is expected to say in a speech that the UK will continue to support the Commonwealth country as a “key partner and friend”.

The visit hopes to strengthen ties between the two nations. The UK is seeking to improve its international relations with Brexit looming, while Pakistan hopes to promote itself as a tourist destination amid security fears.