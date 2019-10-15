A&E under ‘tremendous pressure’ as more departments require improvement – report

Inspectors say they are increasingly concerned about the pressure on NHS hospitals as new figures show more than half of A&E departments are inadequate or require improvement. The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) annual state of care report found that emergency care standards have slipped over the last year, with A&E departments the most likely part of a hospital to be ranked inadequate. The CQC also warned of a “perfect storm” across health and social care where people cannot access care, or where the care comes too late to meet their needs. Inspectors said A&E departments had not had their usual “breathing space” over the summer to prepare for the coming winter months, which can see high numbers of patients suffering flu and existing illnesses made worse.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The data shows that, in 2018/19, 44% of urgent and emergency services were ranked as requires improvement while a further 8% were inadequate. This is up on the 41% requiring improvement and the 7% ranked as inadequate the year before. The CQC’s chief executive, Ian Trenholm, said people “are being pushed into inappropriate care settings” that do not adequately meet their needs, due in part to inadequate social care and mental health provision. The report also said “too many people find it hard to even get appointments”. Mr Trenholm added: “We know that it’s a combination of increased demand and challenges around workforce are creating something of a perfect storm, and if that perfect storm is allowed to continue we will have a number of problems.”

A&E departments are more likely to be ranked inadequate Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

He said over the last five years, the 18-week waiting list for planned hospital treatment has gone up from around three million people to 4.4 million people. People are also having to wait longer in A&E, he said, adding: “Winter is always busy but the NHS can pause for breath – catch its breath – throughout the summer. “But this year it hasn’t been able to do that.” He said A&E “is the department in a hospital that we are most concerned about”, adding there was a “rising demand and people struggling to provide high quality care” throughout emergency departments. Professor Ted Baker, the CQC’s chief inspector of hospitals, said A&E staff had told him they were “working under enormous pressure” with some A&Es seeing a 10% rise in demand for services. “A&Es are under tremendous pressure,” he said. “There needs to be a system-wide change, people need to get the care they need in the community…so they do not need to attend A&E unnecessarily. “For many of those patients, going to A&E is not the best place for them to go, but it is the only part of the system that has ever-open doors and it is the part of the system they can access most easily.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.