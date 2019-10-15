Always there for you - Jennifer Aniston sparks rumours of Friends return as she joins Instagram with cast selfie

Jennifer Aniston with her Friends Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has sparked rumours of a Friends return after joining Instagram with a picture of her and the cast. The actress posted a picture of her with the other five stars - Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow - from the hugely popular sitcom for her social media debut. She captioned the photo: "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM." Her one and only post, so far, has already gained Aniston more than 1.3 million followers and was liked more than 3.7 million times.

Fans of the star were thrilled to see her online, with many commenting "finally" in response to her joining the platform. Others speculated over a possible Friends reunion - either with a TV reboot or a big-screen release - at seeing the six sitcom cast-members back together just weeks after the programme's 25th anniversary. However, just last week, Aniston told US radio that she had got together with the rest of the cast at Courtney Cox's house. “We had dinner, the whole gang. Everyone was there," she told Howard Stern. “Schwimmer was in town, we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.” However, on the same show she ruled out the possibility of a Friends reboot. "I honestly think, [though] we would love it, there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was," she said. "It would ruin it."

Jennifer Aniston said the cast had got together because co-star David Schwimmer Credit: PA