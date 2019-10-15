Brexit deal ‘still possible’ this week, says EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier

Michel Barnier is due to brief European leaders on the state of Brexit play. Credit: AP

A Brexit deal could be clinched within days, according to the European Union’s chief negotiator who said reaching an agreement this week is “still possible”. Speaking on Tuesday morning as he arrived at the General Affairs Council, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said work to secure a deal has been “intense”, adding: “Because even if an agreement will be difficult, more and more difficult to be frank, it is still possible this week.” The glimmer of hope comes as the Government rejected claims that a deal cannot be negotiated in time for a crucial EU summit after the Finnish prime minister said “more time” is needed. Boris Johnson is in a race against the clock to secure a fresh agreement for the meeting of European leaders starting in Brussels on Thursday.

Mr Barnier added: “Reaching an agreement is still possible. Obviously any agreement must work for everyone, the whole of the United Kingdom and the whole of the European Union. “Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions into a legal text.” Meanwhile, after meeting the European Council’s president-elect Charles Michel, Finland’s Antti Rinne said there was “no time” for the UK Prime Minister to achieve an agreement. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick rejected the remarks, stressing a “great deal” of progress had been made and negotiators are working “very intensively”. He told BBC’s Newsnight: “The EU is capable of moving extremely quickly if they wish to. Like any negotiation with the EU, and in fact with any major negotiation in life, everything happens at the last minute. “This was always going to be both complicated and come down to the final hours and days, so this doesn’t surprise me. We are going to work round the clock to try to secure it.”

Boris Johnson will still have to get any deal through Parliament. Credit: PA

Environment minister Zac Goldsmith was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he would be prepared to accept a short technical extension to seal a Brexit deal. “I don’t think an extension is necessary. If both sides wish to secure a deal, a deal can be secured. “It’s a matter of political will. Where there’s a will there is a way, and that has never been more true than in the case of Brexit,” he said. The latest comments comments came as negotiators stepped up efforts to work out a way to break the deadlock over the Irish backstop, the contingency measure to prevent a hard border on the island. A Cabinet briefing on Brexit has been postponed by Mr Johnson as negotiators continue talks to hammer out a new deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Tuesday’s planned update to senior ministers was said to have been delayed until Wednesday so he can give more detailed information on efforts to strike a new agreement. The PM has been under increasing pressure to concede greater ground to Brussels, with reports suggesting the UK has dropped a demand that a deal should include a veto for the Stormont Assembly on customs arrangements.

Irish deputy PM Simon Coveney says 'we're not there yet' on Brexit. Credit: Rebecca Black/PA