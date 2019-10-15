Cambridges arrive in colourful rickshaw at Pakistan event after meeting PM and former cricketer Imran Khan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at a reception at Pakistan's historic national monument to highlight the relationship between the UK and the Commonwealth country. The royal couple travelled to the event, hosted by Thomas Drew, the British Commissioner for Pakistan, in a colourful rickshaw. Kate wore a glittering emerald dress by Jenny Packham, while William wore a similar-coloured sherwani by Karachi-based designer Naushemian. The duke is due to speak at the event, where the couple will have the opportunity to meet with well-known individuals from business, the creative arts, music and film industry, and members of Government.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Jenny Packham dress. Credit: PA

Meeting the prime minister

The Duke of Cambridge and Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan earlier reminisced about the ex-test cricketer speaking of his political ambitions more than 20 years ago. In a meeting on Tuesday, the duke told how everyone laughed at a gathering in Richmond-upon-Thames, south west London, in 1996 when Mr Khan announced his ambition of becoming prime minister to William and his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. The former international cricketer was a friend of Diana, who had taken the young duke to visit him and his then wife, Jemima Goldsmith. The pair were reunited on Tuesday in Pakistan as William and the Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Khan on the second day of their five-day royal tour of the region, at the Prime Minister's official home in the capital Islamabad. William and Kate are the first royals to visit the Commonwealth country in the premiership of Mr Khan, following his election last year.

The royals meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mr Khan recalled a conversation with William about his ambitions of becoming prime minister during their meeting. On his younger aspirations of becoming a cricketer, Mr Khan said: "When I went with my mother to see a Test match. "My cousin was playing and he scored a century and I told my mother I wanted to be a Test cricketer. "I never realised how difficult it was to eventually become one. "Similarly, when I told you that I wanted to succeed I didn't realise it would take me 22 years." The duke replied: "Sure. It's not so easy." Kate, wearing white trousers by the Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker, said: "You stuck with it." The duchess also opted by a navy patterned scarf by another local designer Satrangi and earrings by Zeen - a Pakistani jeweller whose earrings she has worn in the past. Diana visited a cancer hospital in Lahore as a guest of Mr Khan and his then wife, Jemima Goldsmith, in May 1997 - just three months before she died.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the government-run school in Pakistan. Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA