Disabled five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb heads to Italy from London hospital

The family of a severely disabled five-year-old girl have marked her departure for an Italian hospital after winning an “emotional” life-support treatment battle.

Supporters of Tafida Raqeeb gathered outside the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday morning for a balloon release as the youngster headed to the Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa.

Tafida’s parents won a recent High Court fight with hospital bosses in London, when a judge ruled that the youngster could be moved to Italy.

Multi-coloured balloons, which read “flying to Italy” and featured a picture of Tafida, were released in unison.

Tafida’s uncle, Abdul Malik, 36, from Whitechapel, said: “It’s just amazing to see everyone here today – you know we’ve had a long fight from day one.

“Obviously, the court issue was overwhelming and emotional but to come back here on the day that Tafida is going out is just an amazing feeling.”

He added: “This wasn’t just our fight but for all the parents so nothing like this happens again, and before anything like this happens again the NHS will think about it carefully and give parents a choice.”