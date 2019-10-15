Disabled five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb set to leave London hospital for Italy

A severely disabled five-year-old girl who was at the centre of a high-profile life-support treatment fight is set to leave a London hospital and move to Italy. Tafida Raqeeb’s parents won a High Court battle with British hospital bosses earlier this month, when a judge ruled the youngster could be moved to the Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa. They say plans are in place to fly Tafida to Italy on Tuesday. Solicitor Shelina Begum and construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, of Newham, east London, had said life-support treatment should continue.

Shelina Begum holds a picture of her five-year-old daughter Tafida Raqeeb Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

They also said they should be allowed to move their daughter to a hospital of their choice. Bosses at the London hospital where Tafida is being treated disagreed. Specialists at the Royal London Hospital said further treatment would be futile because the youngster had permanent brain damage, was in a minimally conscious state and had no chance of recovery. Mr Justice MacDonald ruled in favour of Tafida’s parents after analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London.

Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb (right) outside the Royal Courts of Justice Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA