England boss Gareth Southgate saddened that players 'have been hardened' to racist abuse

Referee Ivan Bebek speaks to England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and captain Harry Kane (centre right). Credit: PA

England football boss Gareth Southgate has said he is proud of the way his players handled the "abhorrent" racist abuse they suffered in Bulgaria. Southgate said many of the players were "hardened to racism" through their experiences playing in England. He does not believe the European Championship qualifier in Sofia that was stopped twice because of the insults on Monday night will leave a psychological scar. "Sadly, my players, because of their experiences in our own country, are hardened to racism," the England boss said. "I don't know what that says about our society but that's the reality, so that actually saddens me that when I speak to them about it, they are absolutely hardened to it."

Gareth Southgate, Tyrone Mings and other England players discuss the situation with match officials. Credit: PA

He added: "They are in the dressing room smiling because they've played so well. "They also know they've made a statement and they want the focus to be on the football. "We will recognise there's been an opportunity tonight to raise awareness of this issue. I think that has happened." England won the game 6-0, which was marred in the first half by abuse directed at Tyrone Mings and Raheem Sterling, in particular, whenever they touched the ball. Aston Villa defender Mings, making his senior debut, said he could hear the abuse "as clear as day".

Monkey chants and Nazi salutes punctuated the win at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, where the Football Association's worst fears came to fruition on a night of shame in Sofia. The match became a sideshow and was halted twice as England players received abhorrent abuse, with the first step of UEFA's protocol implemented in the 28th minute as an announcement was made on the public address system. There was another pause in play as half-time approached following more racist behaviour, but play resumed after widespread discussion and the departure of a group of individuals in the home end.

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov said he didn't hear any abuse. Credit: PA

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov claimed not to have heard anything amiss. "I didn't actually hear anything but I just talked to the English press downstairs and I told them that if this is proven to be true, then we have to be ashamed and we have to apologise for it," he said. "But, once again, first it has to be proven to be true." Other England players also tweeted after the match to call out the behaviour but also praise the reaction of the team.

