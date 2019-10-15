‘Food swamps’ growing barrier to healthy eating for UK children – Unicef

“Food Swamps” in deprived areas of the UK are making it increasingly difficult for children to access healthy food, according to a new global Unicef report. The influence of high-calorie, low-nutrient junk food outlets dominating the retail food environment has been highlighted in the report, entitled The State of the World’s Children 2019. The study, which looks at children’s nutrition worldwide, stresses that one in three school-leavers are overweight or obese in the UK, with children from poor areas twice as likely to be obese. It says: “England’s poorest areas are fast-food hotspots, with five times more outlets than in the most affluent areas. “Children from poorer areas are disproportionately exposed to takeaways selling fried chicken, burgers and pizzas, and poorer areas also have more visible advertising for unhealthy foods than wealthier areas. “The UK food retail environment encourages unhealthy foods consumption.”

And it adds: “At the same time, nearly two million children in England live in food poverty, and less than one fifth of five-to 15-year-olds eat five portions of fruits and vegetables a day. “In an affluent city like London, almost one in 10 children reports going to bed hungry.” But the report, published on Tuesday, also concludes: “Even though much remains to be done to tackle childhood obesity, the UK is paving the way to ensure that all children grow up in a healthy food environment.” It points to advances in the UK, including the introduction of the sugar tax and ongoing consultation on new legislation to ban unhealthy foods at areas like checkouts as well as price promotions. The report also highlights the setting up of the Healthy Start Scheme to provide fruit and vegetable vouchers to low-income families with young children. Liam Sollis, Head of Policy at Unicef UK said: “The UK faces the challenge of confronting ‘food swamps’, where an abundance of high-calorie, low-nutrient junk food outlets line the streets, while restricting the promotion of unhealthy foods in supermarkets and ensuring that healthy options are affordable and easily accessible to all. “Every year, the Government’s failure to act means more children being pushed into a life of ill-health through no fault of their own.” Mr Sollis acknowledged recent progress but said more needs to be done, including establishing healthy food environments in deprived areas and financial disincentives on unhealthy food. Globally, the Unicef report says one in three children under five worldwide are malnourished, and two in three children under two live on poor diets.

