Google to officially unveil new Pixel 4 smartphone

Google will unveil its new flagship Pixel 4 smartphone on Tuesday, as the technology giant makes its latest attempt to challenge the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The new smartphone will include new motion sensor-based controls for hands-free use, new facial recognition technology and an improved camera system.

Google took the unusual step of confirming several key details of the new devices earlier this year following a number of leaks about the phone – which is also expected to come in two sizes as is traditional with Pixel devices.

The firm is holding a media event in New York to make the announcements, where it reportedly could also reveal new products for its Google Home smart speaker range.