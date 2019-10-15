Manchester Airport ranked worst for airport security queues

Manchester has the longest average security queues of the UK’s largest airports, according to new research. Average waiting times at the northern hub range from 17.0 minutes at Terminal 1 to 15.5 minutes at Terminals 2 and 3, a Which? survey suggests. The fourth worst performance was at Stansted (13.7 minutes), followed by Luton (11.7 minutes).

Credit: PA Graphics

Heathrow Terminal 5 record the shortest average time, according to the study, at 8.6 minutes. Some 4,499 passengers were asked to provide an estimation of how long they waited at security on their most recent visit to UK airports. One holidaymaker told Which? they queued for up to 90 minutes at Manchester. The consumer group said the airport appears to have downgraded its waiting time targets from getting 95% of passengers through security in less than eight minutes in 2017, to getting 92% through within 15 minutes today. The study ranked Belfast International as the worst small airport for security queues, with a typical wait time of 22 minutes.

