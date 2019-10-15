Good Samaritan tracks down missing wallet's owner with ingenious method

A Good Samaritan found a clever way to reconnect a lost wallet with its owner - by making donations of 1p with messages - into their bank account.

Tim Cameron dropped his bank cards and driver's licence when cycling home from his office in east London.

After reaching his north London home, he realised it was missing and started to retrace his steps.

Following a fruitless search, he logged into his online bank account to reassure himself no funds were missing.

Whilst there, he found money had in fact been added.

Mr Cameron spotted four 1p transactions, with different messages attached, they read: