The rarest of World Cup Qualifiers as North Korea faces South Korea

There has never been a World Cup Qualifier quite like this. Two nations technically still at war facing one another in a crucial tie, that no-one outside of the stadium will be able to watch.

At 5.30pm local time in Pyongyang, North Korea will host the South for the first time in almost 30 years. The two sides have played one another a number of times in recent decades but always in the South or a third country.

The North’s decision to stage the game is perhaps influenced by the fact that the only time they have beaten their rivals was in 1990 when the two sides last met in Pyongyang.

That game, like tonight’s was not shown on television, South Korean broadcasters had their application to film this evenings encounter rejected.

The North also refused to allow fans from the South to attend and even the team were denied permission to fly directly to the North Korean capital. Instead they had to make a pit stop in Beijing.