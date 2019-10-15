Role model scheme to help children ‘think big’ on career options

Mr Schleicher’s comments come as a new campaign is launched by the Education & Employers charity to build up a UK national network of 100,000 volunteers to give children an insight into the world of work.

All pupils need access to role models that can help them understand the world beyond the classroom and open their eyes to what they could do in the future, he said.

Youngsters need “light bulb moments” early in their school careers to help them “think big” about their potential and their goals, according to Andreas Schleicher, the director of education and skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The UK is at risk of wasting talent if young children start ruling out career options based on their gender, ethnicity or class, an international education expert has warned.

He said: “You can’t be, what you can’t see. We’re not saying seven-year-olds have to choose their careers now – but we must fight to keep their horizons open.

“We cannot afford to waste talent from children as young as seven ruling out options if they are convinced their choices are limited by their gender, ethnicity or class.

“It’s a question of social justice and common sense to tackle ingrained assumptions as early as possible or they will be very tough to unpick later on.

“We need major employers, including government itself, to open up their workforces to primary schools.

“We can’t afford the mismatch between career aspirations and the reality of the job market so we need to be bolder in getting inspiring professionals into classrooms as early as possible.”

The I Am #InspiringTheFuture campaign is calling on business to support the effort, which aims to give millions of children the chance to meet people from different industries and professions.

The charity said the long-term goal is to create 10 million face-to-face meetings between pupils and volunteers.

Mr Schleicher said: “We all had light bulb moments at school when we’ve met someone who inspires us to think big about our potential, our future and our goals.

“We believe every single young person has an equal right to that same light bulb moment – wherever they live, whatever their parents do, and whatever school they go to.”

The campaign will help to “tackle the imbalance in accessing role models”, he argued.

“There is no silver bullet in boosting social mobility – but understanding the world beyond the classroom and home must be universal. It can’t be rationed to certain young people and not others.”

Mr Schleicher is leading the OECD’s major Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) study, which evaluates education systems around the world by testing 15-year-olds from around the world every three years in reading, maths and science.

He was once described by former education secretary Michael Gove as “the most important man in education”.