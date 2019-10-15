Testosterone boosts women’s ability to run and increases muscle mass – study

Women with higher levels of testosterone are able to run for significantly longer and have more lean muscle mass, research suggests.

The new study comes after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) ruled on Monday that trans female athletes must lower their levels of testosterone to compete in the female category, following concerns that higher testosterone levels lead to a performance advantage over their peers.

The IAAF said athletes must now keep their levels of natural testosterone below five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) of blood in order to compete in women’s races.

The new regulation is the same as that which applies to athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), including Caster Semenya.

Semenya, who has high levels of testosterone due to a condition called hyperandrogenism, is challenging the IAAF’s rules that she and other athletes with DSD must take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance.

For the latest study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, experts led by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden said there was surprisingly little evidence on the effects of testosterone in women.

They took 48 healthy, physically-active women aged 18 to 35 and randomly split them into two groups.

For 10 weeks, one group applied 10mg of testosterone cream daily while the other group applied a placebo (dummy) cream.