UK to suspend new arms sales to Turkey amid concern over 'reckless' military action against Kurds

Dominic Raab says arms sales will continue but new licences will be halted. Credit: AP/PA

Arms export licences to Turkey will be halted, the UK government has confirmed, amid growing concern over the military intervention in northern Syria. But British arms manufacturers can continue to sell arms to Ankara under existing licences. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons that the government would keep any defence exports to Turkey under "very careful and continual review" adding that Britain "takes its arms export control responsibilities very seriously". "I can tell the House that no further export licences to Turkey for items which might be used in military operations in Syria will be granted while we conduct that review," said Mr Raab in response to an urgent question from Tory former minister Tobias Ellwood. The foreign secretary also called on Turkey, a fellow NATO member, to "exercise maximum restraint and to bring an end to this unilateral military action".

A Turkish tank on the way to the Syrian border. Credit: AP

Mr Raab added: "With close partners, we must at times be candid and clear. "This is not the action we expected from an ally. It is reckless, it is counter-productive and it plays straight into the hands of Russia and indeed the Assad regime." Turkey began its deadly offensive last week, after US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the area, in an attempt to push Kurdish-led forces from the border region. Dozens of civilians have been killed in the operation so far and at least 160,000 people have been displaced, according to the UN.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy reports from the Turkey-Syria border

Turkey is aiming to remove the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border region. Ankara says it considers the biggest militia in the SDF a terrorist organisation. It wants to create a "safe zone" in the area, in order to resettle as many as two million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey. But the US withdrawal and the subsequent military action has been widely condemned. Kurdish-led forces have been a key US ally in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria. Some 11,000 Kurds were killed in that struggle and they have described the US withdrawal as a "stab in the back". There are also fears that the outbreak of fighting could further destabilise the area, leading to a resurgence of IS, as thousands of former fighters are currently being held in northern Syria.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore on Donald Trump's latest announcement

On the ground on Tuesday, there were reports of intense fighting between Turkish forces and the SDF in the town of Ras al-Ain. Britain's decision to restrict arms sales, following similar moves by other European countries including France and Germany, and comes just hours after US president Donald Trump announced sanctions against Turkey because of the military action. Mr Trump said he was halting trade negotiations with Turkey and raising steel tariffs. He added that he would soon sign an order permitting sanctions to be imposed on current and former Turkish officials. It was also announced that Vice-President Mike Pence will head to the Middle East to lead mediation efforts. Despite criticism, the US president doubled-down on his decision to remove troops by tweeting: “Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!"

Families flee the fighting in northern Syria. Credit: AP