Why William's meeting with Imran Khan will trigger memories of almost 25 years ago, writes Chris Ship

William and Kate are in Pakistan and are due to meet Imran Khan. Credit: PA

When a young Prince William met Imran Khan many years ago, the famous cricketer said he would one day be Pakistan’s Prime Minister. William didn’t believe him. He was about 11 years old at the time. Today, in Islamabad the Duke of Cambridge, with the Duchess, will travel to the Prime Minister’s official residence to meet one Imran Khan. It’s one of the reasons why the five-day tour William and Kate are undertaking in Pakistan this week will trigger memories from nearly a quarter of a century ago. Shortly before Diana’s death, Pakistan took an unexpectedly prominent role in the late Princess’s life.

Imran Khan was married to Jemima, a close friend of William's late mother, Diana. Credit: AP

Khan was a family friend who, at that time, was the husband of Princess Diana’s close confidante Jemima Khan, now Jemima Goldsmith. Diana would often take her two boys, William and Harry, to play at the Goldsmith’s large property in Richmond Park in south west London. Jemima’s mother, Annabel Goldsmith, had been in Diana’s life for many years. She was an almost mother-like figure for Diana and someone she looked up to. What put Diana and Jemima Khan on a similar path was their choice of partner. Diana spent the last two years of her life in a relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon, who she met in London. In fact, they broke up just weeks before her death in Paris in 1997. Before then, she travelled to Pakistan three times. With Imran and Jemima, Diana campaigned to raise funds for a children’s cancer hospital in the city of Lahore. And she also went to meet the parents and family of partner, Hasnat. Diana wanted to know if she could make her relationship with the surgeon a long-lasting one.

William and Kate are on a five-day tour of Pakistan. Credit: PA