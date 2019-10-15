Wife of US diplomat involved in crash that killed Harry Dunn offers apology for 'tragic mistake'

Anne Sacoolas left has issued a statement via her lawyer following the death of Harry Dunn. Credit: .

The wife of a US diplomat, who was involved in a crash that killed Harry Dunn, has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road, as she offered an apology for what she describes as a "tragic mistake". Anne Sacoolas, 42, who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, left the UK just days after the crash which killed the teenage motorcyclist on August 27. A statement released by Sacoolas's lawyer said Anne was "terribly, terribly sorry for that tragic mistake" and "neither she nor Harry Dunn’s family will ever be the same because of it." The statement goes on to say the US citizen does not dispute what happened, revealing she spoke to Harry Dunn in the moments after the crash.

Harry Dunn was 19 years old at the time of his death in August. Credit: Handout

"Anne was driving on the wrong side of the road and had no time to react when she saw the motorbike approaching - the crash happened too fast. Anne stayed on the scene of the accident to assist," the statement reads. "She spoke to Harry Dunn to tell him that she would call for help. She waved down another car. That driver pulled over and offered to assist Harry so that Anne could comfort her young children, who had been in her car and were on the scene." It states Mrs Sacoolas spoke to police at the scene and was told she should go home. She says she spoke to police again the following day and she was told they would be in contact, but says she did not hear from them.

Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, is in America seeking answers Credit: ITV News

The statement concludes: "She and her family left the United Kingdom approximately three weeks after the accident, after they and the US authorities determined that it would be difficult for the couple and their children to remain in the small Croughton community under these tragic circumstances. "She and her family returned home on a commercial flight. Our understanding is that the British authorities were informed and aware of their departure before they returned to the United States."

Harry's mother Charlotte Charles is comforted as Harry's dad Tim Dunn speaks at a US press conference. Credit: PA

Harry's mother Charlotte Charles father Tim Dunn are currently in the US publicising their case. Earlier this week, they told a press conference in New York they felt let down by the decision to allow Ms Sacoolas - the motorist who allegedly collided with the teenager - to flee after the collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.