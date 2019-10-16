100-year-old ballet teacher finally gets award 77 years after winning silver in wartime competition

A 100-year-old ballet teacher has finally scooped a medal for a performance he gave more than seven decades ago.

Harry Danton was awarded the gong by the Royal Academy of Dance for a routine he displayed in 1942 - but World War II meant a metal shortage waylaid any hopes of a medal coming his way.

Wartime judges told him: "You will be awarded the medal when metal is available", because silver was being used for the war effort.

In the years that would follow, Mr Danton worked with some of ballet's leading lights; leaving for Paris in the aftermath of the conflict and working with teachers from Russia and eventually companies in Venezuela and Colombia.