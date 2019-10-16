Clock ticks down as Brexit talks resume on final day before crunch EU summit

Time is running out for Johnson to secure a Brexit deal with Juncker and Barnier. Credit: AP/PA

Brexit negotiations are to continue on a final day of efforts to get a deal ready for a crucial EU summit, after Tuesday’s talks ran into the small hours of the morning. Boris Johnson is running out of time to get an agreement in place so it can be approved by European leaders at the Brussels summit starting on Thursday. A Number 10 source said progress was still being made in the talks, which ran to about 1.30am in the Belgian capital and will resume on Wednesday morning.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates reports on talks going on late into the night

Reports had suggested a deal was close ahead of a midnight deadline imposed by the EU, with the Prime Minister said to be making major concessions on the Irish border. But sources on both sides of the Channel downplayed the suggestions, and the PM’s official spokesman said: “Talks remain constructive but there is more work still to do.” The PM is expected to update his Cabinet on progress in the negotiations on Wednesday afternoon. A Downing Street source said: “Constructive talks, worked into the night, continue to make progress, continue in the morning.”

Johnson is expected to brief his Cabinet and the 1922 Committee in the talks. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson is later set to address the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers. There have been some suggestions that this could indicate a deal or draft agreement could be unveiled. Downing Street officials are understood to have been meeting with various parliamentary factions in recent days as negotiators hammer out a deal. in an interview with The Sun, former environment secretary Owen Paterson dubbed it “unacceptable” that Mr Johnson was reportedly preparing to agree to a border down the Irish Sea, creating custom checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. The Guardian reported senior sources on both sides of the Channel saying that a draft treaty could be published on Wednesday morning after the UK agreed in principle there will be a customs border in the Irish Sea. While still in office, Mrs May said such an arrangement could never be accepted by a British prime minister. Mr Paterson said: “We await the full details of the new deal to see exactly how they address the objections to the dead Theresa May deal, but dual-tariff systems like this would be, as Priti Patel has said, unacceptable.” Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson suggested her party could vote for any deal Boris Johnson may achieve if it will be put to the people in a confirmatory referendum.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said they could yet vote for a deal - if it's then put to a People's Vote. Credit: PA