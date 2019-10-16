Investigation into Johnson-Arcuri links paused following police watchdog request

An investigation into US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri and her relationship with Boris Johnson has been paused following a request by the police watchdog.

On Wednesday, members of the London Assembly oversight committee were due to start an inquiry in relation to allegations the prime minister showed favouritism to Ms Arcuri during his time as mayor of London by giving her £126,000 in public funding and privileged access to three foreign trade missions.

But at the start of the meeting, committee chair Len Duvall AM said it had received correspondence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “asking us to pause our investigation”.

He added: “I’m not clear whether they are scoping out whether to investigate or are actually investigating.”

Mr Duvall continued: “We respect the right of the IOPC…, in their jurisdiction which is very narrow in its definition, of looking at the actions of Boris Johnson in his time as police and crime commissioner during the time of some of the potential allegations.”

He said the committee had “rights and responsibilities and powers to investigate in a much wider role about the actions of, or the potential actions, or any allegations against any… previous mayor”.

Mr Duvall said its investigatory powers were limited to a period of up to eight years.