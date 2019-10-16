Donald Trump tells Harry Dunn’s parents that US woman will not return to UK

US President Donald Trump has told the parents of Harry Dunn that the US woman allegedly responsible for their son’s death would not return to the UK. Anne Sacoolas left the UK after the crash in Northamptonshire which killed the 19-year-old. Meanwhile, the teenager’s parents said they had refused to meet Mrs Sacoolas who was also in the White House on Tuesday.

Mr Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, said after their meeting with the US leader that there had been “a little bit of progress”. Ms Charles said: “We didn’t get the answers that we wanted.

“They couldn’t tell us who made the decision to bring her back to the US. “We asked how long she was there for and they still said three weeks.” When asked if she felt the meeting was trying to sweep Harry’s death under the carpet, Ms Charles said: “Initially yes I did think they were trying to do that – certainly by having Mrs Sacoolas there. “I think maybe they were thinking that would be enough for us. “We’re seven weeks on and it’s just not enough.” Harry’s father Tim Dunn said of turning down the chance to meet Anne Sacoolas at the White House: “We weren’t ready to meet her, it would have been too rushed.

“It’s not what we wanted – we wanted a meeting with her in the UK.” But he added that the meeting “didn’t feel like a stunt – they didn’t try and force it onto us”. Mrs Charles added: “But I don’t think it would be appropriate to meet her without therapists or mediators in the room.” Their campaign has attracted interest either side of the Atlantic due to the chief suspect being the wife of a US diplomat stationed in the UK. Mrs Sacoolas has previously said she is “terribly sorry” about the incident and that she had “no time to react” when she saw Mr Dunn’s motorbike following the incident near RAF Croughton on August 27.

The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn are heading to Washington for a meeting at the White House Credit: Family Handout/PA

In a post on the Justice 4 Harry GoFundMe page, Ms Charles and Mr Dunn said of the meeting at the White House: “We are grateful for the invitation, which we hope represents a positive development in our fight for justice. “Our priority, as any parent will understand, is justice for our child. We believe this can only be achieved if Anne Sacoolas returns to England and engages properly with the justice system, where she will be treated fairly in a proper investigation of what happened to our son on that day – an investigation that cannot happen without her co-operation. “Friends tell each other the truth. If Britain and America are friends then we believe there should be no possibility of a citizen of one country hiding from justice in another while falsely claiming a privilege such as diplomatic immunity.” The family, who met Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in the UK last week, have also demanded an investigation over the Foreign Office’s (FCO) advice to Northamptonshire Police that Ms Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity. They are demanding to see all emails, messages and notes sent in relation to her immunity status. Speaking in New York, family spokesman Radd Seiger said: “We want to conduct an investigation into the FCO’s decision to advise Northamptonshire Police that this lady had the benefit of diplomatic immunity. “What we don’t know is whether somebody cocked up or whether they were put under pressure by the Americans to concede.” If they are not happy with the documents, the family say they will then ask for a judge’s opinion on the lawfulness of the FCO’s decision.

A letter sent to the family by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, explaining that the US suspect in the case of Harry’s death does not have diplomatic immunity Credit: Family of Harry Dunn/PA