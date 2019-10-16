Donald Trump says Boris Johnson asked him to set up meeting between Harry Dunn's family and crash suspect

Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to set up a meeting between Harry Dunn's family and the suspect in the case of his crash death. However, the US President said the teenager's parents "were not ready", despite him thinking that they were, to meet Anne Sacoolas, after Mr Trump offered to bring her into the room during a meeting. Following their meeting with Mr Trump on Tuesday evening, Charlotte Charles, the mother of Mr Dunn, branded the President's attempt to organise the meeting as "not appropriate".

Mr Trump described his meeting with Ms Charles and Tim Dunn as "beautiful but sad" and said he believed Ms Sacoolas had been on the wrong side of the road before the crash that left the 19-year-old dead. Ms Sacoolas, the wife of an intelligence officer, is said to be covered by diplomatic immunity, though that protection is now in dispute.

Anne Sacoolas fled the UK after the crash claiming diplomatic immunity. Credit: Handout

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ms Sacoolas said she was "disappointed" that she was not able to meet Mr Dunn's family. A statement issued by her lawyer Amy Jeffress said: "We are trying to handle the matter privately and look forward to hearing from the family or their representatives. "Anne accepted the invitation to the White House with the hope that the family would meet and was disappointed."

Harry Dunn was killed in a car crash in Northamptonshire near a US military base. Credit: Family handout

Describing Mr Dunn's parents as "very nice but desperately sad", the US President said they had a "very good meeting", and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked him if he could arrange a meeting between Ms Sacoolas and the teenager's family. He added that he believed the crash happened because Ms Sacoolas was on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. "You go to Europe and the roads are opposite and it's very tough, if you're from the United States, you do make that decision to make a right turn, where you're supposed to make a left turn and the roads are opposite," the President said. "She said that's what happened and that's what happens to a lot of people by the way," he added.

He continued: "She was in the room right out there, we met out here, this area, and I offered to bring the person in question and they weren't ready for it." "I spoke to Boris, he asked me if I'd do that, I did that and unfortunately they wanted to meet with her but unfortunately when we had everyone together they decided not to meet, perhaps, they had lawyers involved," Mr Trump said.

Ms Charles told reporters outside the White House in the early hours of the morning: "Our grief has been locked in, for seven weeks, it's not appropriate to meet her, without therapists and mediators, let alone for us, as a family, but also for her, I don't think it's appropriate for her. "How can it be comfortable for her, to be thrown into a situation like that." While Harry’s father Mr Dunn said of turning down the chance to meet Mrs Sacoolas at the White House: “We weren’t ready to meet her, it would have been too rushed. But he added that the meeting “didn’t feel like a stunt – they didn’t try and force it onto us”. However the teenager’s parents said they are no “further along” after being told Ms Sacoolas would not return to the UK.

A younger Harry Dunn and his mother, Charlotte Charles. Credit: Family handout