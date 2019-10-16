Fish kettles, cocktail shakers and women’s suspenders fall out of fashion

Fish kettles, cocktail shakers and women’s suspenders have fallen out of fashion as British shoppers sent sales of luxury loungewear and sports headbands soaring, according to John Lewis.

Sales of landlines plummeted by 20% last year and are down 45% since 2014 as customers increasingly rely on their smartphones to communicate, the department store’s annual Retail Report said.

The increasing quality of smartphone cameras is also thought to be responsible for a 33% drop in camcorder sales, while sales of mantel clocks – once the centrepiece of the living room – are down 30% as people turn to their voice-activated speakers for the time.