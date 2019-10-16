Gaining weight in 20s to early 40s linked to early death

Gaining weight in your 20s, 30s and early 40s increases the risk of an early death by more than a fifth, research suggests.

Experts found that people who became obese between the age of 25 and around 47 had a 22% higher risk of dying early from any cause, and a 49% increased risk of dying from heart disease.

The study also found that putting on weight from middle age increases the chance of dying young, but losing weight and going from obese to a healthy weight between middle and old age was risky too.

For the study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), experts analysed data for 36,051 people who were aged 40 or over at the start of the study.

They were weighed and measured at the start, and told researchers how much they weighed at 25 and 10 years previously, when the group was typically aged 47.

During a 12-year follow-up, 10,500 deaths were recorded.